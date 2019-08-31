HENDERSON, Marjorie Eileen We are sad to announce the passing of our mother, Marjorie, peacefully on August 14, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. at the age of 82. Born August 9, 1937 on the family farm in Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Donald (Don) Frank Henderson. She is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Mochizuki and Maryanne Ethel Henderson, two grandsons Christopher and Logan, and one granddaughter, Pepper; a sister, Annabel, and brothers Bud, Melvin, Murray, and Gerald, as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. Marjorie and Don farmed at Coronach, Saskatchewan before moving to the town of Craik, then Regina and Victoria. Marjorie was much loved, and greatly loved her family, pets and friends. Her happy, caring personality earned her the nickname 'Bubbles' at the Lodge; happy memories of her big heart and kind personality sustain us at this time. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Bay Lodge for their care and compassion during our mother's last years. A service is being planned for October in West Saanich. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019