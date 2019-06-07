Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Elizabeth Bancroft McIntosh. View Sign Obituary

McINTOSH, Marjorie Elizabeth Bancroft With sad hearts but happy memories we advise of the passing of Marjorie Elizabeth Bancroft McIntosh on June 2, 2019. Born to Bessie and Trask Mosher in 1922 in Port Alberni, Marjorie is predeceased by sister Ada (Bob Warner) and brothers: Stafford (Eirien); Mark (Roslyn); Vaughan (Helen). She is survived by daughter Jean and son-in-law Patrick Price, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand and great-grand nieces and nephews throughout the western provinces. Marjorie moved with her parents from Port Alberni to Lynn Valley where she finished high school, then worked in Vancouver and pursued her letters in piano. She married Bob (Robert Anderson) McIntosh in 1952 and they followed his banking career to McBride, New Westminster, Kamloops and Vancouver before retiring to Saanichton in 1975. Bob passed away in 1988. Jean had followed a career path to Port Alberni and in 2000 Marjorie moved back to the town of her birth to be with Jeannie and Pat. Marjorie and Bob were active, and made great friends, in every community they lived in. Margie was always involved in the Presbyterian Church and constantly involved with music, as organist for a number of churches and accompanist for choirs, soloists and small ensembles. She was an observant and appreciative lover of gardening, nature and wildlife, especially birds. A warm, considerate and kind person, she will be greatly missed. Over the years Marjorie has been so well cared for by Dr. Damian White, home care nurses, and for the past five years, the caring team at Fir Park Village. We thank them all. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm, Monday, June 10, at the Chapel of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alberni Valley Community Foundation would be appreciated.







