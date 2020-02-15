Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ellen Schweitz. View Sign Obituary

SCHWEITZ, Marjorie Ellen (nee Saunders) January 5, 1933 - February 2, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved "Marjie". She leaves to mourn, her loving husband Marvin of 50 years, her son Darren, daughters Margo and Karen Anne. Predeceased by her son Eddie, sister Joanie (Jimmy) and her special little Aidan. She loved to be surrounded by her many friends and family. Special thanks to Janet, Kim, Shawn, and Crystal whom were like her other daughters and were beside her until the end. Rest In Peace Marjorie, you will always be loved, forever in our hearts and never forgotten. As per Marjorie's request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Thank you to all the wonderful Doctors and Staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital.







