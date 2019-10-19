Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie English. View Sign Service Information Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service 5855 Hemlock Street Oliver , BC V0H 1T0 (250)-498-0167 Obituary

ENGLISH, Marjorie August 14, 1934 - October 11, 2019 Marjorie English of Victoria, B.C. passed away October 11, 2019 in Penticton, B.C. at the age of 85 with family at her side. "Marj" will be lovingly remembered and missed by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert, son Darren, daughters Jeanette (Lance) and Maxine, her grandchildren Adam (Anne), Amanda (Todd), Isaiah, Sasha, Travis, Dylan, Sade, and Cody. She was predeceased by her Uncle Bill and Auntie Eileen and sister Sylvia. Marjorie was born August 14, 1934 in Manchester, England, and called Greater Victoria home for 45 years after immigrating to Canada with her husband and children in 1974. Marj was active in the community operating the The Bay Charm school for a number of years and as the Director of Social Protocols for the 1988 BC Summer Games. Her hobbies included exploring the shops and restaurants in the various Victoria neighbourhoods, her winter getaways to warmer destinations, especially Phoenix and Palm Springs, but nothing gave her more pleasure than displaying her incredible culinary and entertaining skills for her family and friends. This was never more evident in all the memorable theme parties and anniversary and birthday celebrations she planned and hosted. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting





