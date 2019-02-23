JONES, Marjorie F. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Marjorie F. Jones on February 17th, 2019. She will be forever remembered by her daughter Laurel Going (Brian), and her son David Smith .She will also be missed by her grandchildren Mathew, Sarah, Heather and Adam and her great grandchildren Jaxon, Ariella, Hailey and Isadora. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Marie Coll (Gordon) and many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Never giving up on love our mother was predeceased by 4 husbands, William, Wallace, Grayden and Trevor. She was also predeceased by her sister Winifred and her brother Ned. Marjorie co-owned and was the radio operator for Northern Mountain Airlines situated in Prince George B.C. from 1959-1964. She ran the radio communications from the corner of our kitchen keeping track of all the company pilots throughout B.C. and farther north while wrangling two young children at the same time. She then moved to Victoria to be near her parents in 1965 where she started her career in fabric and fashion at Saba Bros on Douglas St. She worked there until she retired in 1984. Above all Marjorie was a devoted and thoughtful Mom, Gramma and Great-gramma to her family. She never forgot or missed a family occasion, celebration or birthday. She delighted in her ever-growing family. She will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel 1803 Quadra Street on Saturday, March 9th at 1:00PM with reception to follow. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019