GREEN, Marjorie Our beloved "Madgee" passed away on August 10, 2019, and we will miss her forever. She was strong, smart, articulate, beautiful, gracious, and elegant. She was greatly principled, lived by her values, and had an excellent work ethic. She was a great friend, a skilled bridge player, an avid reader, a generous volunteer, and an excellent Mother. She was sweet, generous, good-natured, and always ready to laugh, and we enjoyed her completely. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband George, and survived by her son Daryl (Sheryl), and daughter, Joy. Special thanks to Linnea Comolli, her friend and companion, for the last six years. Special thanks to the staff at Beckley Farm Lodge who cared for Marjorie for the past three and a half years, and to Dr. Lisa Veres for her excellent care. There will be a small celebration in October to honour Marjorie. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." Winnie the Pooh by A. A. Milne
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019