BODY, Marjorie Helen (née King) On Friday, September 13th, 2019 Marjorie died peacefully at the age of 94. She was known as Maggie to her children, grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Maggie was born on a farm in 1924 in Hanna, Alberta. As an adult, she learned to swim and went on to be the head of Red Cross water safety in Southern Alberta during the mid-1960s. She also taught herself synchronized swimming and was central to the founding of the Calgary Aquabelles at the Glencoe Club. She was a synchronized swimming coach and judge for many years and, during her tenure, she received numerous awards and honors for her contribution to the sport. Marjorie attended the University of Calgary and received both her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in English Literature. After graduation, she spent time teaching, as well as composing a novel entitled Special Areas that was set in southern Alberta. In later life, she painted prolifically using watercolours and had several exhibitions of her work in various galleries. She is survived and deeply missed by her three children, Richard Body, Lorraine Field (nee Body), and Jonathan Body; her three grandchildren, Toby Field, Jon Eben Field, and Ellen Field; and five great-grandchildren Anna, Ella, Miriam, Shane, and Margaret (also known as little Maggie). She is also survived by her niece Laurie Anderosoff, and nephews Gary and Ron King. She is predeceased by her parents, Tom and "Doll" King, sister, Edna McCrimmon, brother, Alex King, and husband Geoffrey Body. Condolences may be offered at







