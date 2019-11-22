HUGGETT, Marjorie Marjorie passed away at Sidney Care Home on November 15, 2019. Born in Victoria on September 1, 1919. Predeceased by husband Arthur, son David and grandson Christopher Malchow. Survived by sister Audrey Hopkins, children Edith Jarrott (Michael and Melanie), Margaret Huggett and Alan Huggett (Lia and Kimberly). She was a long-time member of St. Luke Church Cedar Hill and recently St. Andrew Church, Sidney. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Andrew Church, 9691 - 4th St., Sidney, BC on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 2:00. Rev. Dr. Eric Partridge will officiate. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019