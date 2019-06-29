THATE, Marjorie Olive (Marnie) (nee Kaye) Marnie passed away peacefully in the Jubilee Hospital June 26, 2019. She leaves her loving daughter Christine, brother John (Anita) in England and brothers-in-law Lloyd (Maureen), and Bob and their families. She was predeceased by her husband, Gerry in 2005. Born on April 20, 1926 in Brixham, Devon, Mom emigrated to Canada when she was 19 and met Dad while working at the Hudson's Bay. They married and Mom carried on her career at McGill and Orme, which she later retired from to raise a family. Mom and Dad loved travelling, gardening, bridge, ballroom dancing, hiking, portaging, fishing, and all the glorious days at Shawnigan Lake. Mom was also a clever seamstress, making everything from skating costumes, to ballroom gowns, to grad dresses. An avid reader, Mom could often be found curled up in her favourite armchair, with a good book. Heaven awaits Mom, with many armchairs and fabulous books. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date.





