PANKHURST, Marjorie April 23, 1927 to July 5, 2019 Marj passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on July 5th. She was born in Newcastle England and came to Canada with her parents, settling in Lethbridge, Alberta where she grew up. Marj moved to Victoria with her own family in 1968. She is survived by husband Robert (Bob) and son Stephen. Marj spent many years crafting ceramics. She very much enjoyed traveling with friends and sharing with her luncheon friends. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019