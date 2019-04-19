SPITTLE, Marjorie R. (nee Peterson) September 21, 1933 - March 16, 2019 With sadness we announce that Marjorie passed away on March 16, 2019. Born in Victoria, B.C. she lived her entire life in the city she loved. She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends. A good woman and loved by all. There will be no service at her request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019