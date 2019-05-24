Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Violent Horne. View Sign Obituary

HORNE, Marjorie Violet (Hallmark) April 18, 1933 - May 17, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Marge was born in North Vancouver but was raised and educated in Victoria, attending Lampson St. school and Esquimalt High school. Marge will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her Husband Chuck of 65 1/2 years, her children Christine Hardie (Wayne) and Randall (Caroline); Sister Shirley Anderson; brothers-in-law Terry Horne (Sharon) and Jim Horne (Pamela); Sister-in-law Marilyn McCaw. Grand sons, Camrin Hillis (Kristin), Matthew Hillis (Amy), Calvin and Michael Horne and Great-granddaughters, Elysabeth, Kayleigh, Summer and Sawyer Hillis and many nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased by eldest Son Gary in 2013, Sister-in-law Janis Turcotte (Daryl) in 1992 and Brother-in-law Len Anderson (Shirley) in 2019. Marge loved dancing and from her early years and well into her teens, studied toe, tap, and acrobatic dance at Florence Clough School of Dance. She loved her flower gardens, and the many different cruises she went on with husband Chuck; to San Francisco, Alaska, the Orient and especially the month-long one to Singapore, Manila, Semarang, Bangkok and the Philippines. She worked on Woodward's food floor for over 15 years and when the store closed she took a course in gemology and then worked several more years at two high-end jewelry stores. She was member of the Eastern Star and a 44 year member of Miriam Temple No. 2 Daughters of the Nile, Victoria. In lieu of flowers - please consider a "Random Act of Kindness." A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 2 at 2pm at the Comfort Inn, 3020 Blanshard Street, Victoria.









