VOWLES, Marjorie February 9, 1923 - October 12, 2020 Born in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan to Hilda and Douglas Fulton she grew up as a farm girl riding her pony to school. Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Arthur Vowles, infant son, Edward; daughter, Helena, sons-in-law, Jim Christensen and Pat Morton; granddaughters Jennifer Christensen; Christina Widenmaier, and grandson David. Lovingly remembered by her brother Donald Fulton (Elaine) and family; her sons: Lester (Barb), Joseph (Karen), Jesse (Judy), Gene (Winnie), and Stanley; daughters Loretta Burns (Glen) and Adele Morton (Rick); 33 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 3 great-greats and many friends. Marjorie was an excellent seamstress, an avid crocheter, knitter and loved her dances at the Oliver, Osoyoos and Penticton Senior Centres. She enjoyed many travels over her retirement years. Marjorie enjoyed living on her cherry orchard until her health declined. She was proud of her family and enthused to help in any way she could. Celebration of Life will be held October 23rd at 11:00 am at Osoyoos Baptist Church followed by a reception and graveside service. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Sunnybank Retirement Centre. Due to Covid, we are limited to family and invited guests. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com