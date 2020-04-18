LANGTON, Marjory Edna August 1918 - March 2020 It is with sadness , but with much gratitude for her long life, that we announce the passing of our mom Marjory. She died at Oak Bay Lodge on March 26, 2020. Mom was born in Winnipeg Manitoba, the third of six children. She married our dad Norman in 1941, deceased June 9, 1996. She and dad had six children. Patricia (Pete), Bob (Lee), Barbara, Judy, Stewart (Julie) and David. Mom has seven grandchildren, eleven great- grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by dad, Norm, their infant son David, daughter Patricia, grandson David and her five siblings. She was dearly loved and we will all miss her immensely. With thanks to all the staff at Oak Bay Lodge, particularly second Maple. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She has asked in lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke, Alzheimer's, Stephen Lewis Foundation, Kidney Foundation or Island Deaf and Hard of hearing, would be appreciated.





