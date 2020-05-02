Mark A. BAKER
May 15, 1952 - April 09, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Alan Baker passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020. Predeceased by parents, Keith and Nancy Baker and survived by sister Debbie Turner and her children, Colan and Courtney Turner and their families.

Mark was born and raised in Victoria, BC and attended Oak Bay High School graduating in 1970

Mark worked for 35 years for Royal Jubilee Hospital working in various depts. and finished his career working in the Purchasing Dept.

Mark's favourite pastimes were singing his favourite songs to karaoke and playing trivia where he met many great friends

Mark will be remembered fondly and missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held when gatherings will be allowed safely.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved