Mark Alan Baker passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020. Predeceased by parents, Keith and Nancy Baker and survived by sister Debbie Turner and her children, Colan and Courtney Turner and their families.



Mark was born and raised in Victoria, BC and attended Oak Bay High School graduating in 1970



Mark worked for 35 years for Royal Jubilee Hospital working in various depts. and finished his career working in the Purchasing Dept.



Mark's favourite pastimes were singing his favourite songs to karaoke and playing trivia where he met many great friends



Mark will be remembered fondly and missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held when gatherings will be allowed safely.



