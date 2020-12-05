1/1
Mark Andrew (Jed) Taylor
TAYLOR, Mark Andrew (Jed) It is with great sadness the family of Mark Andrew Taylor (Jed) announces his sudden unexpected passing. He leaves behind his loving daughter Amythest Johnson, son Robert Johnson and brother Graham Taylor. Mark was a kind person with a big heart and had a wonderful infectious laugh. He was always there for his friends, and of course his well loved mother who always looked forward to his daily phone calls. Mark will be fondly remembered and never forgotten. The struggle is over my brother. Rest in peace. I love you. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for information please email: getelectric@telus.net



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 5, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
