KRENZ, Mark Anthony 1967/01/24 - 2019/05/02 After a brief and courageous battle with cancer it is with immense sadness we announce Mark's passing. Mark had a love of sports including golf, cycling and refereeing hockey. He enjoyed travelling, boating at Lake Cowichan, volunteering with the RCMP Auxiliary Program, and a friendly game of poker. Mark was a machine operator with DCT Chambers and a paramedic with Life Support. Mark will be forever missed by his soulmate of 31 years Kim, parents Arnold and Roberta, sisters Kathie (Peter), Janet (Brian), brother Michael (Linda), in-laws Caroline, Kelly (Jeff), Kevin (Teri), nieces and nephews, Victoria, Lauren, Lexi, Ky, Reid, Kimberley, Christina, Kenny, Noah, Gracie, great-niece Mackenzie and a soon-to-be great nephew along with his large network of extended family and dear friends. Mark's celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 10th at 11AM at H.W. Wallace Centre 5285 Polkey Road, Duncan. In lieu of flowers donations to Cowichan Valley Hospice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 8 to May 9, 2019