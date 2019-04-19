Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Brady. View Sign

BRADY, Mark 25 November 1950 - 11 April 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Mark on Thursday, April 11, 2019 with his loving wife at his side. He is survived by his wife and love of his life, Glenda Goulding, son Gardiner Hanson (Lisa), step-daughter Lisa Dempster (Gaius), granddaughter Natalie, sister Anne (Geoff), brothers Dan (Maureen) and Shane (Stephanie), special in-laws Dex and Wendy Goulding and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by parents Alex and Jean and grandson Nicholas. Mark was born in Hull, Yorkshire England and emigrated to Canada with his parents in 1951. As a child he lived in Kemano, Burnaby, Langley and Cloverdale. At age 14 his family moved to Victoria where he attended St Louis College and then the University of Victoria earning a degree in Political Science. Mark had a wonderful life. He loved life and he loved people and as founder and owner of Westcoast Liquidators Inc., he daily engaged with new people making deals and often making lasting friendships along the way. Fishing was his passion and he spend many happy days on the ocean patiently waiting for tight lines and catching crab which he relished like none other. He loved music, fine dining, good company, sitting quietly in his garden and beautiful sunsets. The health challenges of the past 9 years did not deter his love of travel and new adventure and he managed to enjoy exciting travels to Hawaii, Europe and China and returns to NL making friends wherever he went. Mark was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. His passing leaves a big void in the hearts of many. Special thanks to Drs Leduc and Zandieh and to all the Medical Staff who cared for him especially the staff of 5 South in VGH. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 1st from 2-4pm at CFB Esquimalt Wardroom, 1586 Esquimalt Rd. Donations in his memory may be made to Cancer Society, Diabetes or Parkinson Society. Condolences may be offered at





