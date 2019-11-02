Mark Francis "Wyatt" McGee was born on December 23rd, 1954 to June and Frank McGee of Vancouver. He passed on October 23rd, 2019 in Victoria, BC, following a brave and courageous struggle with cancer. Mark leaves behind the treasured love of his life: his wife, partner, and best friend, Jeanne. He also leaves his brother Scotty and sister, Kelly. Mark was a true family man: he loved and treasured Jeanne's children, and in the latter years of his life, he was a much-loved grandfather to Jeanne's grandchildren.
Mark was a true, old-world artisan and craftsman. He crafted traditional hunting knives and tomahawks, and in doing so, he always remained fiercely true to the traditions and artistry of the past. Mark was a "man's man" in every sense of the word: he was a tough outdoorsman, he loved hunting, he drove an all-terrain truck, and he was an avid gun collector (belonging to both the VIACA and the Juan de Fuca Gun Club). Above all else, Mark was a genuine, old-world, traditional cowboy. He wore cowboy boots and revered the down-to-earth honesty of traditional cowboy culture.
But he was much more than a tough old cowboy to us. He was our stalwart hero to the end: he was plucky, gutsy, and endlessly spirited. He always raised our hopes and filled our hearts with warmth and love. In his final years he gave his family immeasurable gifts: belief in love, hope for the future, and faith in the power of human resilience.
*All donations should be sent to the Victoria Hospice Society.
Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 2, 2019