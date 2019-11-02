Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Francis "Wyatt" McGEE. View Sign Obituary

Mark Francis "Wyatt" McGee was born on December 23rd, 1954 to June and Frank McGee of Vancouver. He passed on October 23rd, 2019 in Victoria, BC, following a brave and courageous struggle with cancer. Mark leaves behind the treasured love of his life: his wife, partner, and best friend, Jeanne. He also leaves his brother Scotty and sister, Kelly. Mark was a true family man: he loved and treasured Jeanne's children, and in the latter years of his life, he was a much-loved grandfather to Jeanne's grandchildren.



Mark was a true, old-world artisan and craftsman. He crafted traditional hunting knives and tomahawks, and in doing so, he always remained fiercely true to the traditions and artistry of the past. Mark was a "man's man" in every sense of the word: he was a tough outdoorsman, he loved hunting, he drove an all-terrain truck, and he was an avid gun collector (belonging to both the VIACA and the Juan de Fuca Gun Club). Above all else, Mark was a genuine, old-world, traditional cowboy. He wore cowboy boots and revered the down-to-earth honesty of traditional cowboy culture.



But he was much more than a tough old cowboy to us. He was our stalwart hero to the end: he was plucky, gutsy, and endlessly spirited. He always raised our hopes and filled our hearts with warmth and love. In his final years he gave his family immeasurable gifts: belief in love, hope for the future, and faith in the power of human resilience.



*All donations should be sent to the Victoria Hospice Society.

Mark Francis "Wyatt" McGee was born on December 23rd, 1954 to June and Frank McGee of Vancouver. He passed on October 23rd, 2019 in Victoria, BC, following a brave and courageous struggle with cancer. Mark leaves behind the treasured love of his life: his wife, partner, and best friend, Jeanne. He also leaves his brother Scotty and sister, Kelly. Mark was a true family man: he loved and treasured Jeanne's children, and in the latter years of his life, he was a much-loved grandfather to Jeanne's grandchildren.Mark was a true, old-world artisan and craftsman. He crafted traditional hunting knives and tomahawks, and in doing so, he always remained fiercely true to the traditions and artistry of the past. Mark was a "man's man" in every sense of the word: he was a tough outdoorsman, he loved hunting, he drove an all-terrain truck, and he was an avid gun collector (belonging to both the VIACA and the Juan de Fuca Gun Club). Above all else, Mark was a genuine, old-world, traditional cowboy. He wore cowboy boots and revered the down-to-earth honesty of traditional cowboy culture.But he was much more than a tough old cowboy to us. He was our stalwart hero to the end: he was plucky, gutsy, and endlessly spirited. He always raised our hopes and filled our hearts with warmth and love. In his final years he gave his family immeasurable gifts: belief in love, hope for the future, and faith in the power of human resilience.*All donations should be sent to the Victoria Hospice Society. Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close