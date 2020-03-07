COOKSON, Mark Henry It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving, son, brother and partner, Mark Henry Cookson on February 19th, 2020 in Victoria, B.C. Mark was born July 12th, 1961. Mark will be missed by his loving partner Mary Jo, loving parents Carmel and Henry Cookson of St. Catharines, Ontario. Loving brother to Doug (Dee), Donna (Allan) and Glen (Carolyn). Loving Uncle to Carly, Briar, Caleb & Trey. Mark will also be missed by his many friends in Victoria, especially Gord and Jenn Johnson & his Sobeys colleagues. Mark is leaving behind in St. Catharines, ON very special friends, Curt Skene and Christine Wiley. Mark is now relieved from his horrific pain due to cancer. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Mark's life will take place at a later date. Rest in peace, dear Mark.





