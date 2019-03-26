With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Mark, R. Takoski. Mourning his departure are parents Leonard and Florence, siblings, Michele (Rick), Bernard, and Matthew, nieces, nephew and dear friends in Victoria, Vancouver and Winnipeg. Although gone from our lives, his spirit lives on in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at Sacred Heart R.C. Church , 4040 Nelthorpe St. on March 27th at 1:00p.m.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 26, 2019