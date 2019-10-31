Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark William Danyluk. View Sign Obituary

DANYLUK, Mark William It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Sergeant Major Mark William Danyluk, Canadian Armed Forces, Retired, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Dauphin, Manitoba, in his 56th year, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in St. Catharines, Ontario, Mark served with The Canadian Armed Forces in the Navy for over 27 years, posted in bases from sea to shining sea, and places on land in between. He toured North America, and the whole world, sailing on naval supply ships. He also taught training courses, closed bases, and worked as a civilian in Victoria, British Columbia, on base for seven years until his retirement in 2018. He is described by a fellow Veteran as "a distinguished and dedicated Soldier who always went above and beyond the Call of Duty, and he received various commendations in Recognition For His Outstanding and Selfless Dedication." Mark became a true "Land Lover" in 2018, relocating and planting his anchor in his front yard, in his "dream town," Dauphin Manitoba. He enjoyed his job and the people he worked with as a casual in the receiving department at the town's hospital, and happily spent the past year thoroughly enjoying Prairie Life, and everything about the four seasons that Manitoba is so famous for. He especially loved the sounds and the sights as the clouds rolled in for a summertime storm in the Prairies. Mark will be lovingly remembered and his life cherished by his mother, Gloria, of Dauphin, his children Joel (Leah), Kyle, and Cassie, all of Victoria, British Columbia, and Elyce (Kevin) of Brandon, Manitoba. He was a proud grandpa of Wren and Emmet. Mark was the best "Little Nephew" to Bev Matychuk-Seto and Henry Seto, and uncle to Jessica, Jordan, Jillian, Julia, and Oliver, all of St. Catharines, Ontario, and Jason (Michelle) of Sudbury, Ontario. Predeceased by his father Bill, (1983) and sister Kelly (2014). Mark was a lover of cats, and a great friend, inspiration and mentor to many, both on land and at sea. The family would like to thank "Quilts for Vets" for their lovely and very thoughtful creation and delivery of a heartfelt handmade quilt. Cremation has taken place and internment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Dauphin, Manitoba at a later date. In honour and memory of Mark, and to all who serve and give of themselves in The Armed Forces, please wear a poppy with pride this November. Sneath-Strilchuk -Dauphin Chapel 204-638-4110





