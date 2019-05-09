Mark had a very active life, traveling with his wife. Participating in softball and was inducted into Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame. Mark also enjoyed golf, five pin bowling, and basketball.
He leaves to behind his loving wife Annie of 44 years, his step-sons James (Fay), Doug (Mary-Ann), Gordon (Clara), Sheldon (Anita), Denton and one surviving brother, Walter (Norma), 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter and many nieces & nephews.
We, Markus's family wish to thank all the Doctors & Nurses who lovingly cared for Mark at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, COPD Canada.
Published in The Times Colonist on May 9, 2019