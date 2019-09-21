FISHER, Marleen 1949 - 2019 Marleen passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. Predeceased by daughter Michelle; she leaves her husband Dave, son Christopher (Melissa), grandchildren Lukas, Tait, Hudson and Charlee. She also leaves her brother Jim (Joy), and many cousins and friends. Thank you to the doctors at the BC Cancer Agency: Dr. Allan, Dr. Poonja, Dr. Truong, Dr. Downing and the many other oncologists, nurses, technicians and staff who gave her hope and a high quality of life during her 25-year battle. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Luke's Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Road on Saturday, September 28th at 1:00 pm.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019