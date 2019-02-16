Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene Anne Orr. View Sign

ORR, Marlene Anne (nee Robertson) Marlene was born on May 11, 1940 and passed away on February 11, 2019 in Duncan, BC at the age of 78. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo (1991) and is survived by her children, Brian, Lane (Della) and Wayne. Marlene also leaves behind her grandchildren, Jeremy (Julia), Mason, Lowell, Harlan, Camille and Breanne, plus two great-grandchildren, Leo and Patrick. Marlene was a busy Mom in her younger years with a husband in the Navy and three very active boys to care for. In later years she spent some time with a small job working in the office of Esquimalt High School. After a long illness spent in professional care, she succumbed and has joined her long missed Leo. It is our hope, and belief that the two of them look down at us all with smiles as they now have the opportunity to have a beer together once again. Condolences may be offered to the family at







