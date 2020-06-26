Marlene Diane WHITE
May 28, 1941 - May 29, 2020
Marlene passed away peacefully at Oak Bay Lodge from a heart condition that made her oxygen level a constant battle. Marlene lived the majority of her life in Sidney and Victoria BC. She was predeceased by her loving husband Wally and her daughter Debbie Franz. Both passed away due to cancer. She will be profoundly missed by her son Darren Jarvie, his wife Debbie and grandchildren Dylan & Dayna. She will also be deeply missed by her stepdaughter Katrina White. She volunteered for many years at Luther court doing different roles and loved the companionship of the seniors. There will be no service as per her request. Comments may be left at

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
