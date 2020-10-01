1/1
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Marlene (Marnie) who left us on Sept.16, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, at the age of 84. Marnie is lovingly remembered by her husband Ted and his family, her 4 children; Leanne, Kelly (Nancy), Michelle (Steve), Tammy (Darren), 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marnie was born in Regina, Sask. to parents Bill and Kay Bague. She grew up in Prince Albert with her siblings Sharon, Bette and Jim, and at an early age came to the west coast and began her own family. She worked for over 25 years at BC Ferries where she met her husband, Ted. They married in 1991 and were inseparable ever since. As a mother she was our best friend and counsellor and was always there to lend an ear and give support and advice. Her love and value of family was paramount and foremost. Our lives will never be the same without her beautiful smile and unconditional love. Marnie touched many lives and will be missed dearly. A private family gathering will be held to celebrate her life with great appreciation for having her in ours.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
