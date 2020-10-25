Marlene Lightbody-Norbury

LIGHTBODY-NORBURY, Marlene D. (Hornby) After a long illness, Marlene passed on November 3, 2019. Born in Victoria, BC, October 20, 1941. Predeceased by her husband Ken and infant daughter Donna. Survived by her 3 sons, David, Dallas, and Dennis and their families, and by her sister Pat and brother Ron and their families. Also survived by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As well as the many people she took under her wing who called her "Mom" and "Grandma". Her philanthropic nature was evident by the many thank-you cards and photos she received over the years. Sharp wit, sharp tongue, and generous to a fault. She is missed by those who knew and loved her.







