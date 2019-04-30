LOCKHART, Marlene (nee Westover) Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on the morning of April 15, 2019, at the age of 71. She was born in Sweetsburg, Quebec, on October 3, 1947 and was predeceased by parents Elva Miles (d. 2010) and James Westover (d. 1990). Marlene is held in loving memory by son Dan, siblings Gary, Lois, Stanley, Steven, Murray, Wendell, and Jim, and grandchildren Finley and Tessa. Marlene lived a life full of love, many challenges, and great joy. Her tenacious spirit and determination despite the obstacles she faced with a progressive MS diagnosis were admirable. She valued family and adored her beautiful grandchildren, and she will be dearly missed by all.





