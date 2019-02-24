Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlene M. "Marnie" NEVISON. View Sign

Unexpectedly on February 14, 2019 (Valentines Day) Marnie passed away with her children at her bedside. Predeceased by her late husband Jack Nevison, who also passed away on Valentines Day 2012. Born to Gertude and R.J. Penny in Yorkton, Saskatchewan on June 5, 1935 she moved to B.C. in the early 1960's.



Marnie trained in nursing where she became a registered nurse and trained in public health. She had 3 children, Ted (Julieta), Heather (Sean), Rob (Donna) and 6 grandchildren Dan (Bailey), Myles, Karryn, Victoria, Nolan and Nicolas.



Everyone who knew Marnie, knew she was a very kind, generous and loving soul. She had many many friends and was loved by all. She loved cats and anyone's pet that would happen to visit. She always had a smile on her face, even if she was hiding pain, and was always kind and hospitable. Her door was always open to those who needed a place to stay. She would offer her help to anyone, even if they did not ask.



Marnie's children would like to give special thanks to Joyce Swayze and Helen Lovisek, who were like sisters to her, even though Marnie was an only child. Also the staff at Amica on the Gorge who made her life so enjoyable, until her unforeseen passing. The doctors and nurses on 4 South at Victoria General who made her comfortable in her final hours.



Marnie was truly an angel in every sense! Heaven was happy to get her back on that very sad day... A "Celebration of Life" tea will be held on Sunday March 3, 2019 at 2pm at St. Aiden's Church, Room 2D 3703 St. Aiden's Street Victoria, B.C.

