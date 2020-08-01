1/2
Marlon Earl SHOOK
July 20, 1930 - July 29, 2020
Earl passed away in the early morning of July 29, 2020. Born in Mission B.C. on July 20, 1930. Earl is survived by his wife Lois, his stepson Jim Fitzpatrick (Brigitte), grandchildren Katie McNeil, David Fitzpatrick and niece Barbara Merriman.

Earl enjoyed a long career as assistant surveyor, travelling the province and loving the outdoor life. During his lifetime his passion was gardening and wood working and sharing the fruits and vegetables of his labour with family and neighbours.

Our family want to thank his wonderful neighbours for all their support, help and kindness during these difficult times.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
