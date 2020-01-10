Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marlyn Ann (Lyn) Klingbeil. View Sign Obituary

KLINGBEIL, Marlyn (Lyn) Ann (nee Brawn) February 27, 1926 - January 4, 2020 Marlyn, known as Lyn to her friends, passed away at Ridgeview Lodge in Kamloops at the age of 93 on January 4th due to natural causes, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Bruno Klingbeil, her brother, Allan Brawn, & sister, Harriet Freeman. Immediate surviving family are her daughter, Lois Klingbeil (Dexter Spivak) of Victoria & son, Karl Klingbeil (Louise Kotani) of Kamloops. Survived by Klingbeil family brothers & sisters in-law: Margaret (Edmonton), Werner & Michelle (Cleveland), & Norman & Faye (Peterborough), plus many nieces & nephews. Also survived by Brawn & Freeman nieces & nephew on Vancouver Island. Lyn was born in Vancouver General Hospital & was raised on Vancouver Island in the communities of Saltair, Chemainus & Victoria. She graduated from Victoria High School. Lyn met the love of her life, Bruno Klingbeil, at one of the many dances sponsored for servicemen at the Pat Bay air force base. They were married in 1945 at her mother's home in Victoria. Soon after, Bruno received his officer's commission & the young couple embarked on the peripatetic existence of a career airman. Postings included Edmonton, Fort Nelson, Ottawa (twice), Biloxi, Winnipeg, Montreal, & North Bay. During that time, they were joined by two children, Lois in 1954 & Karl in 1959. The move to Kamloops in 1969, after leaving the armed forces, was the result of careful research into climate (arid) & sport fishing opportunities (ample). The couple were thrilled to move into their custom-built home on Peterson Creek Park in 1982. This was a special place for Mom, where she spent many hours making friends with the multitude of wild birds who took advantage of her hospitality. Later in life, Lyn & Bruno indulged their shared passions for trout & salmon fishing in the summer & fall, followed by travel south to Arizona & Mexico for several months in winter. Lyn also pursued her interest in art & became an accomplished watercolourist. It was Mom's desire to stay in her home for as long as possible - a wish realized with the assistance of family, friends, & home support from Interior Health. In her final year, Ridgeview Lodge provided a pleasant, caring, & attentive community. We extend our thanks to her GP, Dr. Montalbetti & staff, friends & neighbours, & Ridgeview Lodge staff for their invaluable contributions to her quality of life. A celebration of life & reception will be held at the Hills of Peace Lutheran Church, 695 Robson Drive, Kamloops, BC on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at 11:00am. The family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Kamloops SPCA or the BC Wildlife Federation.





