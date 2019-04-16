MARSHA P. HANEN, C.M., formerly Chair of the Board of the Victoria Symphony, President of the University of Winnipeg, Professor of Philosophy and Dean of General Studies at the University of Calgary, peacefully at home in Victoria, BC with family on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after living for an extended time with non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Burial will take place at Royal Oak Burial Park, http://www.robp.ca/park/park-map, 4673 Falaise Drive, Victoria at 3pm on Thursday, April 18, 2019. All those who wish to join the family are welcome there, and also invited to gather from 5pm-7pm to share memories at 2829 Arbutus Road, Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Marsha's memory to The Victoria Symphony Society, https://victoriasymphony.ca/support-2/donations/ or to the arts or education organization of their choice.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019