SOULE, Marshall (Marc) McClellan December 21st, 1930 - January 17, 2020 Born in Saskatoon, he spent his teenage years in Guelph, Ontario, attended the Military Colleges at Royal Roads and Kingston and law school at UBC. He practiced law in Campbell River for a short time and in Vancouver for over 40 years with Campney and Murphy. Marc enjoyed summers at Windrift, the cottage on Mayne Island lovingly shared with a large, extended family. He gardened, built dry stone walls and cut pathways wherever he lived, generally trailed by one or two beloved dogs. A life-long athlete, he was a record-holding miler in college, loved tennis with the "Pickwickians" of Woodgreen Drive and took up aquafit in his 80's. At the age of 86, he completed both the Sun Run and Times Colonist 10K. Grampa was rarely stumped by historical or geographical questions. Marc was predeceased by parents Clyde and Annie Soule and siblings Wayne (Betty) and Eleanor (Ron). He is greatly missed by Betty, his wife of 67 years; daughter Gwyneth (Paul) Edgcumbe, their children, Philip, Claire, Henry; daughter Gillian (Duncan) Kenzie, their children Austen (Crystal), Chloe (Stefan) Oddleifson, Lydia; son John, his daughter Jessica and her mother Lanora; his brother George (Grace) and many nieces and nephews in BC and Ontario. There will be a graveside service at 11 AM Friday, January 24th, Hatley Memorial Gardens, 2050 Sooke Road, followed by an afternoon tea at 1PM, at the Kenzies', 610 Towner Road, North Saanich. Donations may be made to Mayne Island Health Centre Association. Special thanks to the staff of the Veteran's Memorial Lodge Day Program.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020