Martha passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Hannaford and her brother Jack McNair. She is survived by her daughters Judy (Stan) and Marion; grandchildren James, Meghan and Alex; and 9 great-grandchildren.



Martha was born in Burnaby Lake, BC on January 4, 1922 to Clifford and Agnes McNair. After graduating from Chilliwack High and Vancouver Normal School, Martha taught in Chilliwack and Greater Victoria School Districts, and her students still remember the Maypole dance. After retiring, she was active in Craigflower Women's Institute, Rebekah Lodge, and various church groups. In her latter years, Martha moved to Kamloops to be closer to family. As a committed seeker of knowledge, Martha kept up with current affairs, read a lot, travelled some, and continually encouraged everyone around her to learn new things and grow.



A memorial service for Martha will be held at Esquimalt United Church, 500 Admirals Road, Victoria, BC on March 22, 2019, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martha can be made to a charity of your choice.

