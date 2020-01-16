Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha "Ann" Hickman. View Sign Obituary

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Ann Hickman. Mom will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Cathy, Margaret and Val (Rob), son Les (Tami), stepson’s Tom (Arlene), Ken (Keren) and Chuck (Diane), sister Margie (Ken), 15 grandchildren, one great grandson, as well as numerous extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband Al, sons in law Vern and Mike, and her parents Mary and Bill.



Mom was born in Meskanaw Saskatchewan and moved to Victoria with her parents and sister when she was a young girl. She graduated from Victoria High School and lived her entire life in the city that she loved. Ann worked for the CRA in her 20s and early 30s; then as her family was growing and busy she obtained a part-time role in the toy department at Woodward’s until the store closed. Mom then worked doing bookkeeping for medical offices until she retired.



Ann enjoyed the outdoors and was always a strong, healthy woman who walked for miles. She loved being near the ocean and enjoyed camping with family and friends for many years. She was an avid crafter and very talented knitter who generously gifted others with her beautiful work. Her family were blessed to have wool socks and toques, as well as gorgeous Cowichan sweaters to keep us cozy. In her later year she would continue to knit hats and scarves for charities in the winter time.



Mom was also a terrific baker, who would bake fresh bread and cinnamon buns on a weekly basis. At Christmas time we’d be spoiled with squares, cookies and tarts, and her gingerbread men were always fun for the kids to decorate and devour.







The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Gorge Road Hospital for their kindness while caring for mom for the last couple of years.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 16 from 1-4 p.m. at 1011 Tulip Ave in Victoria.

