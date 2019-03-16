Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jean Franklin. View Sign

FRANKLIN, Martha Jean (nee Keesey) June 24, 1920 - March 11, 2019 Gay (Ron) Haycox, Wendy (Brian) DeCorte and Bob (Patti) Franklin wish to announce our mom's departure from this earthly plane to join her husband Robert Franklin, her brother Dick Keesey, and her beloved great-granddaughter Shekinah Wilson. We celebrate mom's wonderful life filled with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and their families. Our thanks to Leovy who cared for mom at home for two wonderful years and All Care Residence in Sidney where mom spent the last year or so of her life with excellent and compassionate care. Special thanks to Laurie and Mike Butler for all they did for our mom. Bye Ma!!





