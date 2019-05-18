Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Lou MOORE. View Sign Obituary

Our lovely Mom passed away peacefully in the morning of May 7, with family by her side. Predeceased in 2015 by husband, Vern Moore.



Proud pioneer daughter, only child of William and Constance Day, born and raised in Groundbirch, BC. Community volunteer, carer, leader, bread baker extraordinaire, champion of all things Sooke.



Remembering her with love are Terrie (Steve Shortt), Jim and Bill Moore; grandsons Garett and Kyle Poirier (Samantha Laliberty), granddaughter Sydnee Ogden-Moore; great-grandchildren Kallen and Sage Poirier, and many, many more who considered her their Mom and Grandma.



Celebration of life: Saturday, May 25 at 2:00 pm, Sooke Community Hall



In lieu of flowers, Martha asked that people do a kindness for someone. For donations, please consider the Sooke Fall Fair.

