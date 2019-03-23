Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Louise Finster. View Sign

FINSTER, Martha Louise April 26, 1931 - March 7, 2019 Mom passed peacefully a month before her 88th birthday, joining Dad, her brother Helmut, and sister-in-law Hilda. A loving, caring and much-loved mom to Sylvia (Doug), Gerry, and Michael (Annie); doting grandmother to five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Born in Germany, she followed her love (Peter) to Canada in 1954, married, and helped him start a career and run a business. She lived for her children. Her love and positivity touched everyone she met. Survived by her sisters Hanna (Egon), Hertha, and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. Thank you to the staff of Glenwarren Lodge. Interment Ceremony will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens (2050 Sooke Rd) at 1pm on Friday, March 29th. Celebration of Life to follow.







317 GOLDSTREAM AVE

Victoria , BC V9B 2W4

(250) 478-3821 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

