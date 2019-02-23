Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Quagliotti. View Sign

QUAGLIOTTI, Martha (nee Frenette) August 20, 1925 - February 5, 2019 Martha passed away at Mount St Mary Hospital, Victoria, BC, aged 93 years. Predeceased by husband, Kenneth, her parents Joseph & Germaine Frenette, her sisters Antoinette and Rachel, and her brothers Albert & Leon. She is survived by her son Larry, and granddaughter Angelena, her sisters Irene Richardson and Anna (Jack) Bryan, brother Donald Frenette and brother-in-law Vince Sullivan, her step family Rita, Lynn, Christopher, Lorenzo, Tyler, Harrison and Natalie, and many cousins, nieces and nephews across Canada. Martha worked at the Princess Mary Restaurant and Odyssey Farms, and was a member of the Catholic Women's League. Her door was always open and she was always there to help others. Special thanks to Dr. Domke and the staff at Mount St Mary's. Prayers will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 7:00pm with a Reception to follow in the Arbor Lounge. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St Joseph Parish, 753 Burnside Road West, Victoria on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00pm Father Alfredo Monacelli, Celebrant. A Reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Interment at Royal Oak Burial Park at 2:45pm.







1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street

Victoria , BC V8T 4B8

(250) 388-5155

