Martha Shave (May 23, 1923 - July 26, 2019)
The family of Martha Shave sadly announce her passing on July 26, 2019. Survived by her son Richard (Kathryn); daughter Janice; Granddaughters Erin (Chris) and Jessica (Kevin); 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Robert and her 9 siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept.14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. To leave a message of condolence please visit First Memorial Funeral Services website.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
