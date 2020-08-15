NORBURY, Martin Douglas "Marty" July 28, 1954 - July 3, 2020 Marty passed away peacefully with his loving wife, Erica at his side after a courageous battle with Cancer. Born in Victoria, Marty worked many years commercial fishing on the west coast, followed by several years with the Fisher Bay Co. He began a new venture in retail supplies at B & C Foods working until his health was too compromised. Marty was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He will be missed by all! Survived by his wife of 27 years, Erica, son, Ricky (Kateri) and 3 grandchildren, Anya, Dakota and Kaya, brother, Richard (Deb) and sister, Jacquie (Jim). There will be a Celebration of Life when safe to do so. If anyone wishes to make a donation in Martin's name, please consider donating to the Cancer Society.







