ADAMS, Martin G. Our beloved Marty passed away suddenly on December 18, 2019. Marty's lively witty banter and loyal friendship have touched so many people through his love of sports, energetic musical performances, travel adventures camping and cruising, and devotion to his family. Marty was born in London, England in 1947 and emigrated to Canada at the age of 5. Before settling in Victoria, the family travelled through the US and ended up living in Hollywood, LA, where he started school and became a lifelong fan of the LA Dodgers and LA Rams. In Victoria, Marty attended Oak Bay High School, continued his studies at UVic graduating with a Bachelor of Education, and began a teaching career that spanned 35 years in Sooke School District. As an educator, he was involved with PACE musicals and the director of many school choirs. Marty was as keen on sports as he was on music, and in extracurricular activities could be seen on the cricket field or running up and down the gyms of different high schools as a basketball referee. But he derived the most pleasure from playing the keyboard with various bands, and he especially loved Rock 'n Roll music of the '60s. From the age of 16 on he was active with bands and played in many halls around Victoria. His bands included Hidden Fifth and various bands in the '60s and the well-known rock 'n roll showband Doc & the Doo Wops. More recent bands included Third Avenue, Rukus, and most recently LateShift. Marty is survived by his loving wife Linda Adams (née Ferne), his sister Elodie Adams, and step-children Tracey Walters (Scott Bentley), Anne Plasterer (Peter Makkai), John Plasterer (Marisa), Mary Smith -Plasterer (Alex), grandchildren Sydnie, Brock, Sophie, Nathan, Matthew and Henry, step-mother Lois Adams, mother-in-law Joy Ferne, sister-in-law Sharon Sinclair (Robert), nephews David and Brian Waterman, and of course his beloved dogs Krissy and Shayla. Special thanks and gratitude to all the health care professionals who were there for Marty all these years. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019

