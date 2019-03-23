Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Henry Miller. View Sign

MILLER, Martin Henry March 29, 1928 - March 11, 2019 It is with great sadness of heart that we announce the passing of Martin, better know to his family and friends as Marty, on Monday, March 11th, 2019. He was in his 91st year. Marty is survived by this loving wife of 70 years, Doreen; son, Daniel; daughter-in-law, Therese; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one nephew; and many friends and extended family members. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Fred; sister, Hazel; and son, Thomas. Marty was a kind, friendly man who always had a smile. A true gentleman who treasured the lasting friendships he made throughout his lifetime. Marty will be missed by many. After working as a mechanic at BC Hydro in Victoria for 34 years, Marty retired to Qualicum Beach in 1985. He had a love of softball, golf, fishing, and most of all, his pets. He loved animals and was surrounded by them always; his latest being his companion, Lily. In keeping with Marty's wishes no formal funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the near future in his honour and his cremated remains will be scattered with those of his son, Thomas. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honour his memory may make a donation in his name to the nearest SPCA. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.yatesmemorial.ca YATES MEMORIAL SERVICES 1-877-264-3848 "Lives Cherished and Celebrated" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019

