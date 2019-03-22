HOLM, Martin February 10, 1940 - March 11, 2019 Martin passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside. Survived by his wife Gail of 53 years, brother Warren, sisters Sherril and Janice and their respective spouses; also nephew Michael, niece Christine, and great-nieces Mila, Bree, Alexis and Kasia. There will be no service as per Martin's request
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019