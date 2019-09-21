Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin J. Gardner. View Sign Obituary

'Marty', born November 5, 1957, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on September 16th, 2019. In his younger years, Marty could be found on the baseball field, playing, then coaching and more recently, always on the lookout for a game to watch locally, or his beloved Blue Jays on TV. Marty also enjoyed his time on the water, fishing with friends and family, or at his local pub with friends that he thought of like family.



Marty is survived by his two daughters Crystal (Geoff) and Julie (Thomas), his brother Ted (Mary) and sister Kelly (James), nephew, niece and his seven grandchildren.



Gone too young, he will be forever missed by his family and friends.

