PAYNE, Martin Keith Beloved father, friend, and little brother, was taken from us on July 8th, 2019 with much life yet to live. A kind and gentle man, he had a happy life and was dearly loved and cherished by his family and close friends. Marty was born in Gordon Head to loving parents, Ross and Winifred, and was proud of his family's local pioneer heritage in Goldstream dating back to the 1880's. He was a fun-loving kid whose joy for life, eternal optimism, and compassion for all people followed him through life. Marty worked a number of years at the plywood mill in Victoria before switching to courier work, eventually landing his long-term employment with BC Mail Plus which he enjoyed, appreciating the many friendly personalities he met on the job. After meeting his long-time sweetie, Catherine, as a young man he had the perfect adventure companion, going on trips together and raising two very loved daughters. Marty loved photography, making videos, and getting outdoors for sports, travel and exploration. Marty had a great love and respect for his family- his care and devotion to us was unconditional, and his happy light-hearted nature brought unity and joy into our times together. Marty was a truly good person, his thoughtfulness and ability to bring positivity and humour into the lives of all he encountered was a gift for which he will be remembered. Predeceased by his dear parents Ross and Winifred and his older brother Richard. Left to continue his memory are his loving daughters Calla and Jessica, former wife and long-time friend Catherine, cherished life-long best friend Ian, dear sis Colleen (Rod), brother Brian (Wendy), and his many extended family members. A Private Celebration of Life is being held. Condolences and memories of Marty will be gratefully accepted at







