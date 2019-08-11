Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Noel. View Sign Obituary

MARTIN, Noel On July 16, 2019 our wonderful Dad, Noel Martin, at 97 years, passed away at the Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC. Dad, we will all miss your kindness, your sense of humour, your wit, your story telling, your sense of empathy for your fellow man, your love of animals, your puns, and your approach to life, always looking for the best in each person and situation. A remarkable Dad and man! Dad was born in Essex, England. In 1946 he married Rosina Irene and they shared a special life together before Mum passed in 2005. Dad was predeceased by his siblings Harry, Norman, Doris and Hilda and his beloved dog Sarah. Dad will be remembered with love by his daughters, grandchildren, family and friends. In 1939 Dad joined the Royal Army Medical Corps serving in the 1st Anti-Aircraft Division in the London area. In early 1943 he was transferred to the Royal West African Frontier Force and served in Sierra Leone, India and the South East Asia Command before returning home to England in 1946. Dad quickly moved into the mode of a leader within the hospital community setting up and moving hospitals and assisting in the operating room. Dad is one on the few remaining WW2 veterans and he was very proud of his service to his country. In 1951 Dad and Mum emigrated with their young family to Victoria, BC. Dad quickly obtained work as an accountant and in 1959 he joined Rithet Consolidated Limited later becoming the president of Rithet Agencies Ltd. He was also Director/Secretary to Rithet Investments Ltd. Dad became the manager of the Victoria office for Whittome's after they purchased Rithet Agencies. Dad became a Notary Public in 1973 and operated in private practice until his retirement in 1987. Dad was proud to be an alumni of UBC. Dad obtained his RI (BC) and FRI. He served as President of the Credit Grantors Association of Victoria, the Mortgage Investment Association of Victoria, and the Real Estate Credit Union of Victoria and Director and Chair of several committees of the Victoria Real Estate Board. Dad was also a member of Kiwanis for many years as well as teaching Children's Church. After retirement Dad volunteered with the Victoria Community Police Station. Looking for a change of scenery Dad and Mum settled in Sidney, BC. where Dad spent many years volunteering with the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. We would like to thank the staff in emergency at the Jubilee Hospital and 4th floor south for their care and kindness during Dad's brief illness. Our heartfelt thanks to the management and staff of Ross Place Retirement Residence who always went the extra mile to assist Dad, equally Dad's Case manager, the VIHA nurses and staff of Beacon Services, Dad loved you all. A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. on Saturday, Sept 7th at 2:00 PM. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019

