SCHULZ, Martin November 6, 1935 - April 4, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martin. He was born in Germany and became a Canadian Citizen in 1962. Predeceased by his sister and his parents in Germany. He is survived by his good friend Margaret Walker of Duncan; his brothers Karl, Heinrick, Herman and their spouses, and many nieces and nephews in Germany. Martin started his working career as a millwright in Kitimat, BC and then bought a fishing boat and he went salmon fishing for the rest of his working career. Martin always loved the sea and built a 42 foot sailing vessel "Tinmar" and after retiring he sailed to Mexico with Margaret. They then sailed to Hawaii, up to Alaska and then back to Mexico. He spent many years living 6 months on his boat in Mexico and 6 months in Duncan, BC. Special thanks to the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for taking such good care of Martin. Also thanks to his friend Heinz for his support and kindness over the years. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019