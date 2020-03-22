Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin William Vaughan REYNOLDS. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend, Marty Reynolds.



Marty was born and raised in Victoria, BC. During his early years he was a member of the Victoria Racquet Club, playing hockey and building lifelong friendships. After he graduated from Mount Doug, he started his DJ career at Denny's Canned Music at the age of 19. While he was living it up in Whistler BC, he met his sweetheart, Dawn. They raised two children back in Victoria. Marty worked as a groundskeeper at Royal Colwood Golf Course for the majority of his life and DJ'ed up until the age of 60. He had a passion for all sports, but especially hockey, baseball and golf. For all that had the great pleasure of spending time with Marty, knew how much he liked to make people laugh through his sense of humour, impersonations, and quick wit. Music was always playing at the Reynolds house, and he was the life of every party, or the one dressed as Elvis at the party.



Marty is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Petrie, daughter Taylor, son Nathan, daughter Cheryl Blaker, mother Beverley, father Bill (previously deceased), sister Pamela Glover, granddaughters Tasha and Aliya Blaker, family back east, nephew and nieces, and a host of friends.



Marty truly cherished his time spent with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all that had the chance to meet him. Dad, you can now jive all you want to Elvis, and continue to sing the American National Anthem with Papa. We will miss you deeply, and treasure the times we had with you. Love you Dad, may you Rest in Peace. "Thank you, thank you very much"



In honor of Marty, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to express your sympathy, please make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a youth golf or hockey association of your choice.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend, Marty Reynolds.Marty was born and raised in Victoria, BC. During his early years he was a member of the Victoria Racquet Club, playing hockey and building lifelong friendships. After he graduated from Mount Doug, he started his DJ career at Denny's Canned Music at the age of 19. While he was living it up in Whistler BC, he met his sweetheart, Dawn. They raised two children back in Victoria. Marty worked as a groundskeeper at Royal Colwood Golf Course for the majority of his life and DJ'ed up until the age of 60. He had a passion for all sports, but especially hockey, baseball and golf. For all that had the great pleasure of spending time with Marty, knew how much he liked to make people laugh through his sense of humour, impersonations, and quick wit. Music was always playing at the Reynolds house, and he was the life of every party, or the one dressed as Elvis at the party.Marty is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Petrie, daughter Taylor, son Nathan, daughter Cheryl Blaker, mother Beverley, father Bill (previously deceased), sister Pamela Glover, granddaughters Tasha and Aliya Blaker, family back east, nephew and nieces, and a host of friends.Marty truly cherished his time spent with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all that had the chance to meet him. Dad, you can now jive all you want to Elvis, and continue to sing the American National Anthem with Papa. We will miss you deeply, and treasure the times we had with you. Love you Dad, may you Rest in Peace. "Thank you, thank you very much"In honor of Marty, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to express your sympathy, please make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a youth golf or hockey association of your choice. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close